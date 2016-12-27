Homage to tsunami victims

Fisheries officials and elected representatives paying homage at the tsunami memorial in Karaikal on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

People from various walks of life paid homage to the victims of the 2004 tsunami. Silent rallies, memorial meets and lighting of candles marked the anniversary of the tsunami in Nagapattinam and Karaikal on Monday.

O. S. Manian, Minister for Textiles and Handlooms, paid homage to the victims at the tsunami memorial park at the Collector’s office in Nagapattinam. Earlier, he led a silent procession to mark the 12th anniversary of the tsunami from the EGS Pillay Engineering College to the park.

S. Palanisamy, Collector, and a large number of members of the public participated in the rally. Floral tributes were offered by the kith and kin of the victims in the coastal villages, including Keechankuppam and Velankanni, in the district.

At Annai Sathya Home, where the children, who lost their parents in the tsunami, have been accommodated, students from different colleges paid homage by lighting candles and observing silence.

Fisherfolk of many coastal villages abstained from venturing into the sea.

Karaikal

Floral tributes, silent procession and lighting of candles marked the homage in Karaikal. Led by R. Kamalakannan, Minister for Agriculture, officials and volunteers of various service organisations offered floral tributes to the victims at the tsunami memorial on the Beach Road here.

Mangalette Dinesh, Additional Collector, K.A.U. Asana MLA, were present.

Similar programmes were organised at Nandalaru near Poovam.

Natesa Pillai, Joint Director of Fisheries, was present.