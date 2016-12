more-in

A large number of devotees offered worship to Sri Anjaneyar at the temple at Kallukuzhi in the city on the occasion of Sri Hanumanth Jayanthi on Wednesday.

The celebrations commenced with special abhishekam in the early morning. Special homam was performed and holy ‘vada malai’ and ‘jangiri malai’ were offered to the deity. Amidst religious fervour, devotees offered their worship during the ‘deeparadanai.’