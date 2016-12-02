Good harvest brings down price of betel leaves

Price of betel leaves has registered a fall due to abundant yield. Traders seen packing 'vellai vethilai' to Mayiladuthurai Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M_SRINATH

A box of 1,500 leaves is sold for Rs. 300 now against Rs. 500 a few months ago

Good harvest of betel leaf has resulted in fall of its price, forcing the traders to hurriedly market this perishable produce as and when it is brought from the fields in the cluster of villages in and around Thottiyam — a major market for the ‘vellai vettrilai.’

The timely rain realized last year and intermittent showers this year has favoured the growth of the produce this season. Absence of disease was another factor which resulted in sudden increase in the yield.

According to traders, arrivals have been on the rise from cluster of villages particularly from Kavithanur, Chithur, Kottamedu, Varadarajapuram, Karthigaipatti, ,Naththam, Tholurpatti, Karaikadu, Tirunarayanapuram and Kattuputhur.

A box of betel leaves comprising 1,500 leaves or 15 ‘kauli’ is being marketed for Rs. 300 now as against Rs. 500 a couple of months ago.

According to official sources, the crop is being raised in parts of Thottiyam, Tiruchi and Musiri on the banks of the Cauvery.

About 80 hectares in and around Thottiyam had been brought under betel leaf cultivation, sources added.

The crop is more prone to wilt disease during summer but intermittent showers this time had come as a boon. Farmers had raised SGM-2 variety.

Demonetisation

P. Rajagopal, a wholesale dealer from Thottiyam said that shortage of lower denomination currencies following demonetisation has proved to be another problem for marketing the produce. It was too difficult to deal with the transactions and also pay wages to the labourers.

“The demand for betel leaves has also come down particularly among merchants in Mayiladuthurai. This has resulted in fall in demand for the produce," he said explaining the reason for the dip in the price.