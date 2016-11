Work on adorning 'kuthirai' vaganam with gold kavacaham of the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple is in full swing The 'vaganam' will be used during the procession of Namperumal. Photo: M. Srinath. | Photo Credit: M_SRINATH

The two vaganams - ‘kuthirai’ and ‘yali’ - at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple are being adorned with ‘gold kavacham’ at an estimate of Rs. 15 lakh for each ‘vaganam’.

The golden ‘kavacham’ is being prepared through electroplating process which involves economic use of gold.

The ‘vaganams’ will be used during the annual ‘brahmmothsavam’ festival at the temple, according to a temple source.