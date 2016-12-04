Girl dies after operation, police book case

more-in

TIRUCHI: The Fort Police have registered a case on a complaint following the death of a girl student who expired in a private hospital here following an operation on Sunday.

The girl A. Nalini of Keezha Valadi was a first year undergraduate commerce student in an aided college in the city. Police said as the girl suffered headache, her parents took her to a private hospital here.

A medical expert upon examining the girl informed the parents after taking a scan that the girl had to be operated upon as there was presence of tumour in the brain. The operation was conducted in the morning and the girl died in the afternoon.

The girl’s parents claimed that the treatment provided was not correct and lodged a complaint with the Fort Police. A case has been registered under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.