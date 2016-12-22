GH gets more fitness equipment

more-in

TIRUCHI: The Yoga and Naturopathy Department of the K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College Hospital has added more fitness equipment to cater to the needs of increasing number of its patients.

The department, which was started in September 2014, offers various treatments including acupuncture, acupressure, magnet therapy, mud therapy, steam bath and facial scheme to the interested out-patients and the patients referred by the neurologists and others.

Considering the increasing number of patients, the department has installed new instruments such as treadmill, twister, static cycle, spinal spray bathtub and hip bathtub at a cost of Rs.2.5 lakh. The Directorate of Indian Medicine has procured the instruments.

Inaugurating the instruments, Marry Lilly, Dean, said there was a marked awareness among the people of yoga and natural therapies for combating diseases. There was a good patronage. The new equipment would enable patients get relief from various diseases including diabetics, tension, sleeplessness, spinal pain, over weight, menstrual disorders and others.

The department has an Assistant Medical Officer, two male and female therapists and a worker. The patients should utilise the opportunity well, Dr. Lilly added.

T. Preethi Pushkarini, Assistant Medical Officer of the department, said the department received on an average of 120 patients daily. It had so far treated more than 90,000 patients since September 2014. Installation of new equipments would facilitate the naturopathy team to extend variety of natural treatment. The feedback received from the patients was encouraging.

Dr. Karunakaran, Resident Medical Officer, S. Kamaraj, District Siddhar Medical Officer, took part.