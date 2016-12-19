Four injured in group clash

more-in

TIRUVARUR: Four persons sustained injuries when two groups clashed over irrigating a withering paddy filed near Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district on Monday.

Police said that K. Ayyaru (52) of Thambikkottai Keezhakadu, and his family tried to irrigate their fields abutting the Thambikkottai tank to save the withering samba paddy crop. That was objected to by Ravichandran of the same locality and who had taken the tank on lease, resulting in verbal altercation leading to a group clash involving the supporters and family members of the two persons.

In the heat of the moment, Ravichandran pulled out his licensed double barrel gun and fired at the rival group while his supporters also hacked two of Ayyaru's group members with deadly weapons. While Ayyaru and T. Sathyaraj sustained bullet wounds, Ayyaru's brother Annadurai (48) and R. Selvendran alias Thirumurugan suffered cut injuries. They were rushed to the Muthupettai GH from where they were shifted to a private hospital in Thanjavur.

Upon information, Tiruvarur SP N.M. Mayilvahanan, Muthupettai DSP Arun and others rushed to the spot and monitored the situation. Ravichandran later surrendered to the Muthupettai police along with his fire arms and unused bullets. Further inquiry is under way.