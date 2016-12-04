Foundation for bridge laid

R. Duraikannu, Minister for Agriculture, laying the foundation for the bridge near Grand Anicut, linking Tiruvanaikovil Road and Kallanai Road. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

THANJAVUR: A bridge linking the Tiruvanaikovil Road and Kallanai Road will be constructed at an estimate of Rs. 67 crore. Running to a length of about one kilometre, the high-level bridge will have 25 spans each of 42 metres and diameter 2 metres.

R. Duraikannu, Minister for Agriculture, laid the foundation for the bridge near Grand Anicut on Sunday. M. Rangasamy, MLA and Savithri Gopal, Mayor were among those who were present.

A. Annadurai, Collector, said it would link Kilikoodu in Tiruchi district and Koviladi in Thanjavur district. The work would be completed in 36 months. It was a felt need of the residents of both Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts.

Officials of Highways Department said thatt it would facilitate a short route from Tiruvanaikovil in Tiruchi district to Kumbakonam in Thanajvur district. The present road, ‘Kumbakonathan Salai’, was suited for only cars and four-wheelers. But, the bridge can be used for heavy vehicles including trucks. Farmers would be the largest beneficiaries of the bridge.