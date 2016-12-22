Focus on cashless transactions

more-in

The Centre has planned to tap youth to create an awareness of cashless transactions in the rural areas. The activity is to be carried out through Nehru Yuva Kendra, falling under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Necessary materials and guidelines for promoting cashless transactions and digital payments at the field level have been kept ready to send the message to the rural masses.

The NYK has planned to rope in national youth volunteers in the task of creating awareness at the grass-root level. A little over 50 National Youth Volunteers who had been recently inducted by the NYK would be involved in awareness creation in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Perambalur districts soon.

An induction training is proposed to be organised initially for the newly recruited volunteers of the three districts to given an orientation on various aspects. The 15-day training would cover aspects including youth policy, central government schemes and flagship programmes, regular programmes of NYK, Youth Club formation, coordination with other departments.

An orientation on cashless transactions and digital payments would be imparted to the volunteers.

A senior official said banking personnel and those in the know how of net banking would be engaged to provide an orientation on digital payments. A few volunteers who were with the NYK have been given a briefing on the subject.

The volunteers would go to the rural areas and interact with Youth Clubs and ‘Magalir Mandrams’ and create awareness among them on cashless transactions. The Youth Club members would in turn convey the message to the educated youth. The exercise was expected to commence in January, the official said.

The Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan has intimated its State directors on creating awareness of cashless transactions. The official said around 400 youth clubs in Tiruchi and 250 clubs in Thanjavur were active.