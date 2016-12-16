Farmers struggling to save chillies withering due to mist

A farmer showing the chillies which have dried up at M.R. Palayam near Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: B_VELANKANNI RAJ

: Chillies in parts of the district has withered away due to powdery mildew disease caused by excessive mist. Farmers said that they have to incur additional expenditure to save the crop.

The problem is first observed at the tip of the plant, when the leaves start withering. In a couple of days, the growth is fast affected, resulting in the withering of the plant itself.

A farmer of Maramarettipalayam near Tirupattur village said that he had raised the crop during the ‘Purattasi’ pattam.

Although he should have started harvesting the initial yield by this time, he was still making efforts to save the crop.

The sudden change in the climatic condition and unexpected mist even during November had resulted in the serious loss.

He had incurred an expenditure of about Rs. 15,000 an acre so far including Rs. 900 towards oil cake, Rs. 900 for fertilizer and Rs. 5,500 for clearing the weeds.

Another farmer, A. Mani of Marudhampatti village near Marungapuri said that the yield would be far less than the usual yield of one tonne a hectare this year due to failure of monsoon.

According to official sources, the Department has been closely monitoring the impact of mist on various crops including chillies.

Remedial measures are being suggested by the field officials. The district accounts for 1,160 hectares under chillies.

It is not cultivated in clusters of villages in majority of the blocks except Marungapuri block where about 343 hectares is brought under chilli cultivation, using the red soil which is ideal for its growth.