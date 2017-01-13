Farmers stage protest

more-in

A day after a farmer of Pallapuram near Lalgudi committed suicide reportedly distressed over crop failure, a group of farmers on Thursday staged a protest at the Lalgudi Government Hospital where the body was sent for post mortem.

The protesting farmers demanded the State government to provide adequate compensation to all those farmers who died due to crop failure. The Tamizhaga Eeri Aatru Paasana Vivasayigal Sangam state president P. Viswanathan and Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam state president P. Ayyakannu were among those who took part in the protest at the Lalgudi Government Hospital.

The protesters urged the State government to provide compensation to all farmers as they were all affected by drought.

The 60-year-old farmer Palanisamy of Pallapuram had ended his life by hanging himself from a tree in a grove close to his land on Wednesday.

The body was handed over to his family after completion of post mortem on Thursday.