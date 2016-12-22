Farmers plan stir

more-in

The Communist Party of India (CPI), under the aegis of its farmers’ wing Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam and Tamilaga Vivasaya Thozhilalar Sangam, has given a call for statewide gherao of all offices of collectors from December 26.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the CPI-affiliated Tamila Vivasayigal Sangam state general secretary V. Duraimanikkam said that the stir would be continuous and meant to urge the Centre and State governments to redress their grievances and immediate constitution of the Cauvery Management Board, Cauvery Water Monitoring Committee, grant of Rs. 25 lakh to the next of kin of dead farmers, declare Tamil Nadu as drought-hit State and grant Rs. 30,000 an acre to all farmers, waiver of farm loans, crop insurance benefits to all farmers, among other issues.