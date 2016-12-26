Farmers block road with woman’s body

TIRUCHI: Relatives and members of various farmers’ associations on Monday resorted to a road blockade at Lalgudi with the body of a woman farmer, who committed suicide on Sunday, allegedly due to crop failure.

According to sources, Lakshmi (45), wife of Raju of Sembarai Vinayagapuram near here, consumed poison on Sunday. She was reported to have distraught over the failure of paddy crop raised on an acre of paddy field, taken on lease.

On information, the neighbours took her to the Government Hospital in Tiruchi after being referred by the Government Hospital in Lalgudi. However, she died on the way to the Tiruchi GH.

Following this, her body was taken back to the Government Hospital in Lalgudi, where post-mortem was performed and subsequently handed over to her family members on Monday.

When they were going to Sembarai Vinayagapuram, Lakshmi’s family members, relatives, and leaders of various farmers associations blocked the traffic at four-point junction in Lalgudi by placing the corpse in the middle of the road, demanding compensation to her family members.

P.R. Pandian, president, Coordination Committee of Tamil Nadu All Farmers Associations, P. Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennindiya Nathigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, and Puliyur S. Nagarajan, president, TMC farmers wing, also participated in the road blockade.

Following this, the police and revenue officials rushed to the spot and held negotiation with the agitators. The road roko was withdrawn after about two hours on an assurance that the demand would be taken to the notice of the State government.