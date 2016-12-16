Farmer ends life over crop failure

more-in

A. Aravindh, a farmer of Thanjavur district, committed suicide by consuming poison. The incident took place at Kulimathur in Thiruvaiyar sub-division on Thursday.

Police said Aravindh, a diploma holder, had about 22 acres of land of which six acres were in Kulimathur. He had sunk borewell up to 80 feet to draw water for irrigation.

However, it did not fetch any water.

The crop raised on his field began to wither. So he consumed pesticide on Thursday. His parents rushed him to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where he succumbed on Friday.

The Naducauvery police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Another death

Meanwhile, C. Swaminathan (53) of Arunmozhidevan near Tirumarugal died at his paddy fields on Friday.

His relatives claimed that he was distraught as the crop raised on 2.5 acres of his field was withering for want of water.

However, the police said that it was a natural death.

They also added that no complaint has been preferred by the relatives.