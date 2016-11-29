Exhibition showcases traditional objects that now seem quaint

more-in

Glimpses of a lifestyle that was in vogue many generations ago are being showcased through an array of exhibits at the three-day exhibition on Traditional Objects of Tamils which opened at the District Government Museum in city on Tuesday.

About 20 collectors of antiques and traditional artefacts have displayed about 600 items at the exhibition. “The exhibition features a variety of objects (other than the permanent exhibits of the museum) that were used commonly by Tamil families over the past 100 years or so,” said A. Periyasamy, Curator of the museum.

For several school students who visited a special exhibition, many of the exhibits appeared quaint. It took some explanation by the collectors to make them realise that many of the objects had been commonplace in yesteryear households. Surprise was writ large on their faces as they realised that their grandparents had listened to music using gramophones and ground lentil using stone grinders. Some also gleefully took to playing ‘pallankuzhi,’ while others got a feel of a fish trap made of bamboo sticks.

“Most youngsters have not seen these objects which were commonly used in many families in the past. The exhibition will be an eye-opener for many youngsters,” said P. Vijayakumar, one of the collectors who had displayed his collections at the exhibition.

Among the exhibits were weights and measures such as weighing stones and ‘padis’ (used to measure paddy and other commodities), ‘anjarai pettis’ (a box with compartments used in kitchens), ‘ezhuthanis’ and dip pens, a spinning wheel, locks of different sizes, cash boxes and safes, lamps, stoves and kitchen utensils, cigar pipes and a range of ornaments including silambus (anklets) and rings. The collectors said they had collected the objects from scrap dealers and from their kith and kin.

A clutch of weapons such as boomerangs, swords and spears are also on display. Some of the collectors have displayed objects and ornamental pieces from a much older period such as shell bangles and terracotta pipes used for smoking.

The exhibition, which was inaugurated by K. Ilangovan, District Tourism Officer, will be open till December 1.