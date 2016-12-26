Enthusiastic cricketers electrified by a pep talk

more-in

TIRUCHI: Enthusiastic cricketers about to take positions on the field were electrified after a pep talk by former India cricketer Hemang Badani, here on Monday.

“Go out there and express yourselves. Play competitive cricket upholding the spirit of the game,” said Mr. Badani inaugurating the LVB (Lakshmi Vilas Bank) Sports under-14 inter-school T20 cricket tournament, presented by Dream Catcher, at Saranathan College of Engineering.

Later, speaking to press persons he said the idea behind the tournament was to promote cricket and identify talent. “Spotting talent at the under-14 category will help groom players at an early stage for higher levels.”

The southpaw said he was impressed by way in which young talents such as T. Natarajan, K. Vignesh, and N. Jagadeesan were brought to the fore through Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) in its first year. “In the years to come, we are bound to find more exciting players,” said Mr. Badani, head coach of the TNPL franchise Chepauk Super Gillies.

Twelve teams are participating in the Tiruchi-leg of the inter-school tournament. They have been divided into four groups of three teams each. The winner from each group will qualify for the semifinals. The final will be played on Friday.

A total of 20 teams – winners and runners-up from Coimbatore, Salem, Krishnagiri, Karaikudi, Tirunelveli, Villupuram, Tiruchi, and Thanjavur, and the winner, runner-up, and two semifinalists from Chennai – will compete in the final phase of the tournament to be held in Chennai in February.

M.L. Phaniraj, Chief Manager, The Lakshmi Vilas Bank Limited, Regional Office, Karur, and P. Ilangovan, secretary, Tiruchi District Cricket Association, were present at the inaugural function.