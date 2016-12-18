Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre gets a kraal

A view of the kraal set up at the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R.Palayam near Tiruchi | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

more-in

The Forest Department has set up an elephant kraal at the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M. R. Palayam village near here. It will be used for taming wild elephant and also for regulating the behaviour of elephants in ‘musth.’

The bamboo structure has been set up to a height of 25 metres and would be put to use when required.

N. Satish, District Forest Officer, said that when captured wild elephants are initially restless and the kraal was meant to contain their behaviour. This is the first kraal to be set up at the Centre and it would be developed in course of time.

He also said that the Forest Department has sent a proposal for setting up a zoo in the reserve forest area at M. R. Palayam.

The zoo will accommodate animals including deer, fox and other animals which can be bred in the weather condition prevailing in Tiruchi.