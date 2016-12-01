Elaborate arrangements for festival

more-in

Elaborate arrangements will be made for the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at the Srirangam Sri Rangnathaswamy Temple.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department, has identified areas where crowd is expected. Against 30 closed circuit television sets set up last year, 80 CCTV would be installed this year. The work to set up CCTVs at new places will be taken up shortly, an official said. All basic amenities will be made based on the experience got till last year.

The Kaisika Ekadasi festival, which falls about a month ahead of Vaikunta Ekadasi festival, will be on December 10, according to a communication from the temple. Namperumal will be taken from sanctum sanctorum at 10 a.m. on December 10 marking the first ‘purappadu’ for the festival. The second ‘purappadu’ will be held at 8.30 p.m. The ‘karpoora padiyetra’ sevai will be held at 5.45 a.m. on December 11.

The press release added that the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Ranganathar will be kept open for public darshan from10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 10. It will not remain open for ‘darshan’ beyond 5 p.m. The public‘darshan’ at other shrines will remain open only up to 8 p.m beyond which they will remain closed.