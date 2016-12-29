Tiruchirapalli

Efforts to train more sportspersons

INSPECTION: K. Pandiarajan, Minister for School Education and Sports, at the Anna Stadium in Tiruchi on Wednesday.  

Minister for School Education, Sports and Youth Affairs, K. Pandiarajan on Wednesday said that the State government would devise a new strategy to prepare sportsmen for taking part in international events.

In an informal chat with reporters here, he said former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had given top priority for developing sports culture among people and finding potential talents. The government would take all out steps to fulfil her dreams and promote sports in all levels.

Mr. Pandiarajan said that it had been decided to effect four-fold increase in the participation of players from Tamil Nadu to represent the country in the next Olympics. Some of the best practices in overseas universities would be followed to train probable players. The State was one of the best performing States in sports. Sincere attempts would be made to produce more talented players.

Earlier, he visited the Anna stadium here. He inspected facilities for various sports including athletics, swimming, basket ball, volleyball, tennis and others. He also met a few upcoming players and regular users of stadium and enquired about the facilities.

