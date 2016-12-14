Eco-friendly decorative items

more-in

As homes in the city get ready to usher in the festive season, decorators are usually rushing around for ornaments that will evoke the spirit of Christmas and New Year celebrations. Decorating the Christmas tree and the home is a much cherished ritual in most Christian households.

Kamini Prabakaran, a city resident and former laboratory technician, has a growing clientèle for her handmade miniature quilled paper snowmen, Santa Clauses and snowflakes that give celebrants an alternative to the usual mass-produced festive ornaments.

Made from locally sourced craft materials, these decorative items are lightweight and eco-friendly because they can be reused over the years. “I always had an interest in craft, but had no time for it because of my work,” she said. Four years ago, family circumstances led her to bid farewell to her profession and become a full-time homemaker. “Now I had lot of time so that I started looking for ways to utilise it well,” she said.

She decided to give paper quilling a try after learning the basics from her daughter. “Once I got the hang of it, I went online to learn more advanced techniques,” she said.

Despite being a newcomer to the craft, her work has a professional finish. This year, she is offering a gift pack of Christmas tree ornaments for Rs. 1000 besides the usual items. The snowmen are among her most popular creations.

She starts working on her handicrafts at 10 p.m. and goes on past midnight. She works alone, from a table in her room. While Christmas is predictably a busy time for her, the rest of the year keeps her busy with orders of wall-hangings made from compact discs (CDs). She also creates customised silk thread jewellery.

