Duo involved in series of burglaries arrested

TIRUCHI: A special team of the City Police arrested two persons, including a 19-year-old youth, on the charge of committing a series of burglaries in Tiruchi and other districts.

Stolen gold jewellery weighing 93 sovereigns worth Rs. 25 lakh, three kilograms of silver articles valued at Rs. 1.20 lakh and a car costing Rs. 18 lakh were seized from the duo N. Duraisamy (36) and G. Abhilash (19).

The team is on the lookout for two other accused Hariharan and Albin Jerome – both college students – in connection with the burglaries. A police press release said the four had targeted locked houses at 30 places in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Theni, Dindigul and Sivaganga districts and stolen valuables from them.

The modus operandi of the gang was to travel in a car to commit the offences. The release further said Duraisamy had confessed to the police that he along with the other three accused had stolen 300 sovereigns of gold jewellery, Rs. 15 lakh in cash, five kilograms of silver articles and a car.

The two came in a car which was stopped by the police when they were conducting vehicle checks along the K.K. Nagar – Olaiyur road here on Sunday. As the registration numbers in the front side and backside of the vehicle were different, the police team on suspicion stopped the vehicle.

The two who were inside the vehicle attempted to escape but were caught by the police. As they gave conflicting information, the two were taken for inquiry when the crimes committed by them came to light, the release added. It also came to light that Duraisamy was an accused wanted by the K.K. Nagar Crime Police since 2008.