Drip irrigation proves sweet for sugarcane

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University’s Sugarcane Research Station at Sirugamani near here has taken up a research on cultivating sugarcane using drip irrigation technique for achieving higher yield with good sugar content.

The research, being carried on an area of two acres using the ‘TNAU (S) Si 8’ variety, focusses on maximum utilisation of available water. It would also seek to educate the farmers on ways and means for economic use of fertilizers. More importantly, the length of the cane, the length of the nodes and inter nodes also increase appreciably, said R. Chandrasekaran, Professor and Head of the Station.

He said that water efficiency would be about 30 to 40 per cent over the conventional irrigation practices. Since drip irrigation is also used for supplying fertilizer, the entire quantum of fertilizer is fully utilised for cane growth. “In the conventional method, much of the fertilizer is lost into the earth,” he said.

Spacing and mechanisation

The major advantage of drip irrigation is that it ensures adequate spacing which, in turn prevents the growth of weeds in the sugarcane field. Even in case of weed growth, they can be cleared mechanically. Further, the wide space available would facilitate mechanised harvest process.

Many sugarcane farmers have been visiting the Kendra for an exposure to the technique. Further details can be had by dialling 94862-01357.