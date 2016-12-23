District administration gears up for Vaikunda Ekadasi

ILLUMINATING: Work on illuminating the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple has been taken up for the forthcoming Vaikunta Ekadasi festival. Photo: M. Srinath | Photo Credit: M_SRINATH

Even as the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple authorities are making elaborate arrangements for Vaikunda Ekadasi, an important annual festival of the temple, the district administration is also gearing up to provide adequate amenities for devotees who are expected to visit the temple town during the period.

The festival is scheduled to begin on December 28 and go on till January 19. The important event of the Paramapathavasal opening is slated for January 8.

District Collector K. S. Palanisamy convened a coordination meeting with senior officials of various government department on Thursday to finalise the arrangements for the festival.

Addressing officials, Mr. Palanisamy instructed the Tiruchi Corporation to provide adequate lighting at Amma Mandapam, Thimmarayan Chathram, Kollidam Vadakkuvasal and other places to ensure the safety of devotees. Adequate drinking water supply should be ensured right through the festival period and temporary water tanks should be installed to ensure round-the-clock water availability.

Temporary toilets would be installed at necessary places including on East Uthira Street and North Uthira Street. Adequate number of sanitary workers should be deployed on rotational basis in the town to ensure periodic and regular cleaning of garbage, he said.

Temporary barricades should be erected to regulate the crowd. The Tangedco would ensure uninterrupted power supply in the town. Standby generators would also be kept ready.

A temporary railway reservation counter would function at the temple from January 7 to 9 and all trains would halt at Srirangam during the festival.

Four special medical camps would function round-the-clock near Amma Mandapam, Vellai Gopuram, Thiruvadi Street and the temple museum. Ambulances would also be kept on standby.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation would operate special buses to the temple from Chathram and Central Bus Stands in the city. CCTV cameras and television sets would be installed at vantage points for devotees to view the festival proceedings.

All those who wish to organise annadhanams in view of the festival should obtain permission from the Food Safety officer, he said and urged all departments to work in coordinated manner to ensure the successful and smooth conduct of the festival.

T. Senthil Kumar, Superintendent of Police, K. Tharpagaraj, District Revenue Officer, N. Ravichandran, Corporation Commissioner-cum-Special Officer, P. Jayaraman, Joint Commissioner of the Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple, and other officials participated.