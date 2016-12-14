Digital quality education programme introduced

V. Narayanasamy, Chief Minister of Puducherry, inspecting the gadgets for computer-based education at Tiruvalluvar Government Higher Secondary School in Ambagarathur near Karaikal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

KARAIKAL: On a pilot basis, the Education Department has introduced a digital quality education programme to benefit 200 students of Government Tiruvalluvar Higher Secondary School in Ambagarathur near here. This is the first of its kind in the district.

Under the programme known as ‘Nidara digital quality education initiative’, each of 70 students of Class VIII and 130 students of Standard IX, will operate their computer and access the special server for learning their subjects — mathematics, science, so on and so forth.

“In most children particularly in remote rural areas, we find there is a mismatch between the age and skill of students besides their class and knowledge . The “Nidara’ — fearless mode of learning — system, being imparted by the Haselfre Foundation, aims at ensuring the skill of the students, says N. Janardhan, Founder of the Foundation.

He said that the progress of the students would be monitored periodically and students would be properly guided. “Those learning fast would be taken to next higher grade while those lagging behind will be guided properly,” he said. The programme would be conducted for 150 hours for a year, he said. The programme will ensure a holistic development of a student -- from ensuring concentration, attention, taking up responsibilities, understanding and practising compassion and values.

The programme has been sponsored by Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) Cauvery Asset at an expenditure of Rs. 17 lakh under its Corporate Social Responsibility. The school was chosen based on its rural and remote location.

V. Narayanasamy, Chief Minister of Puducherry, inaugurated the laboratory at the school on Wednesday and appealed to students to make the most of the initiative. The Public Works Department had built the laboratory at the school. He said that through this facility, the school would register quality in education. The Union Territory government had allotted Rs. 20 crore for providing additional basic infrastructure.

R. Kamalakannan, Malladi Krishna Rao and M. Kandasamy, all Ministers, Kulbir Singh, Executive Director of ONGC, P. Parthiban, District Collector, Arun Desai, Secretary to Education, were present.