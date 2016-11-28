Desilting of tank reveals stone tablet inscription

more-in

The desilting of a tank, which had once been an irrigation structure, adjacent to the Sri Kasi Viswanathar Temple at Woraiyur in the city has led to the unearthing of a stone tablet inscription, which indicates that the tank was a gift from a Jeer.

The inscription, according to R. Kalaikkovan, Director, Dr. M. Rajamanikkanar Centre for Historical Research, Tiruchi, who examined the tablet, could date back to the fag end of 16th century or the beginning of the 17th century.

The tablet was studied by M. Nalini, Head of the Department of History, Seethalakshimi Ramasamy College, and R. Akila, Assistant Professor of Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Musiri, who were alerted of its presence by P. N. Uthra, a resident of Woraiyur.

According to Dr. Nalini, the inscription reveals that the irrigation tank was created under a gift made by a Jeer by name of Sathasiva Vajabeyar. The water to the tank was brought through a channel named as Chathram Vaical.

The tank has three granite staircases (bathing ghats), one in the north, one adjacent to the Sri Kasi Visvanathar Temple in the east and the other adjacent to the Pillaiyar Temple that lies on the western side of the tank. The embankment around the tank is built of granite stones from the base and a partially damaged brick wall of nearly one foot height is seen above that. Two water entry points are noted on the south wall. Shells of different varieties are seen scattered on the bed of the tank mixed with clay.

The stone tablet, found in two pieces, was found on the granite wall (which serves as the embankment) on the southern side of the tank. Both Tamil and Grantha scripts have been used to write the inscription, Dr. Kalaikkovan said.

He pointed out that several inscriptions found in the district reveal the rich network of irrigation system. Most of these facilities are usually provided by the local governing bodies, landlords or the merchants. “It is very rare to find a religious head as a donor of an irrigation facility and the present discovery assumes importance in this respect,” he said.

The unearthing of the rare record has been reported to the Department Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and the departments of epigraphy of the State and Central governments, he added.