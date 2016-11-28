Demonetisation issue: DMK, Congress condemn Centre

more-in

Cadre of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged protests in various districts in the central region on Monday on the demonetisation issue.

Functionaries of the Congress joined the DMK in the protests condemning the Narendra Modi government for its sudden demonetisation announcement causing great hardship to the common people.

The protests were held at Tiruchi city, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts. The demonstration in Tiruchi city was organised in front of the Passport Office led by DMK south district secretary and former Minister K.N. Nehru.

The Tiruchi urban district president of the Congress Jerome Arockiaraj, south district president R. C. Babu and north district president N. Jayaprakash and others took part in the protest during which slogans were raised condemning the Central government for demonetising Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes in a rash manner.

Around 900 members took part in the demonstration that lasted nearly an hour. In Perambalur town, around 250 DMK members staged a demonstration in front of the head post office led by the party’s district secretary Rajendran.

Around 225 DMK and Congress members staged a demonstration in front of the head post office at Ariyalur headed by the DMK Ariyalur district secretary S. S. SivaSankar. The demonstration at Karur was also held in front of the head post office. It was led by the party’s district secretary Nanniyur Rajendran.

In Nagapattinam district, demonstrations were held in front of the head post office at Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai. Around 600 DMK cadre participated in the protests organised at both places. The demonstration in Nagapattinam town was led by the party’s south district secretary Gowthaman, while it was headed by Nivetha Murugan, the party’s north district secretary in Mayiladuthurai.

Protesting the arrest of DMK treasurer M. K. Stalin at Chennai, functionaries of the party resorted to road roko agitations in Perambalur, Ariyalur, Karur and Nagapattinam districts. Over 400 persons were arrested in the four districts.

Pudukottai

Cadres belonging to the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged demonstrations at two different places here on Monday in protest against demonetisation.

The parties said that trade, industry and agriculture had come to a standstill due to poor planning and arrangements in the aftermath of the demonetisation.

The DMK and Congress cadres staged the demonstration in front of the Head Post office. Led by K. K. Chellapandian, District co-ordinator, they raised slogans against the demonetisation. They wanted immediate remedial measures.

S. Reghupathy, MLA, Tirumayam, Siva. Meyyanathan, MLA, Alangudi and T. Pushparaj, District president of Congress were among those who participated.

The CPI and CPI (M) cadres staged a similar protest in front of the Anna Statue here. T. Sengodan and S. Kavivarman, district secretaries of CPI and CPI (M) respectively, led the stir.