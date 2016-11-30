Demonetisation has crippled business activities: Traders

more-in

They urge the Centre to ensure that new notes of higher denomination are available adequately

The trading community in Tiruchi came out strongly against the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes stating that the Central government’s move has severely hit business ever since the announcement was made.

Traders owing allegiance to the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu staged a protest here on Tuesday urging the Centre to take necessary measures to revive business, which they said had been crippled due to the demonetisation.

Raising slogans in support of their demands, the traders wanted the Centre to retrieve black money that was stashed abroad. The nearly 45-minute long demonstration at Chinthamani was led by the Peravai district president V. Sridhar.

The traders’ body claimed that the Centre had demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes to eliminate black money without proper planning.

Traders were unable to take the demonetised notes from customers and unable to withdraw money from the banks. Trade and business activity had plummeted due to the demonetisation announcement and was yet to revive.

Amidst this situation, the Central government has been imposing new conditions forcing the traders to fight against the actions of the Centre, it further said.

While demanding the Centre to find a proper solution to the hardship faced by the people and traders in view of the demonetisation announcement, the Peravai urged the government to relax the strict conditions imposed on cash deposits and withdrawals.

The Centre should also take steps to ensure that the new Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 500 currency notes were in adequate circulation, they demanded.

Thanjavur

Bitterly complaining that all trading activities have come to a standstill due to the restrictions placed in withdrawing money from bank accounts, members of the Federation of Tamil Nadu Traders' Associations staged a protest demonstration against the Central Government in front of the Thanjavur Railway Junction here on Tuesday.

The traders claim that their businesses have been severely hit because of the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 announced by the Central Government. While the common man has not been able to purchase anything other than essentials with the amount he is entitled to withdraw from the ATMs a day or in withdrawals from the banks, the traders were also stifled by the ceiling on withdrawals imposed by the Reserve Bank of India and the Central Government. All those have crippled the trading activities, the traders averred. Speakers at the demonstration demanded that the Centre repeal all restrictions on withdrawals by the public and wanted the traders and small and medium industries to draw up to Rs. 2 lakh a week to meet their expenses.