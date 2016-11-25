Demonetisation brings rural economy to a standstill

more-in

Farming and allied agriculture business have come to a standstill in large parts of rural areas in the aftermath of the demonetisation, affecting the normal life of several farmers.

Almost every branch of nationalised bank in rural areas across the district was seen overcrowded at several places. On Friday, many farmers queued up for depositing demonetised currencies and for other transactions at the Indian Overseas Bank branch at Alathur Gate.

One of the farmers, S. Pazhaniyandi (45) said that though he had been visiting and re-visiting the bank for the past three days to remit Rs. 30,000 towards part re-payment of a jewel loan, he could not do so in the wake of the large number of customers.

Women customers were the worst hit. Revathy, an onion grower, said that she could not exchange the old Rs. 500 currency notes till now. “Being an agricultural labourer, I could not spend much time at the bank,” she said.

Many Automated Teller Machines remained closed and are yet to be re-filled, forcing the customers to withdraw cash at the bank’s branch.

Non-resident Indians too feel the pinch of demonetisation. M. S. Ali, a non-resident of Peralam village in Nagapattinam district, said that he could not withdraw his money for building a house. “I had come to my native place Peralam in Nagapattinam district for constructing a house. But, I am unable to withdraw cash in bulk,” he said.