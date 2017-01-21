DMK cadre stage rail roko

DMK MLA K.N.Nehru and other functionaries staging a rail roko at the Tiruchi Railway Junction on Friday.

DMK cadre staged rail roko in Tiruchi and other districts in the central region demanding that jallikattu be allowed and the PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) be banned.

The rail roko agitations were held at 17 places in the region encompassing eight districts leading to detention of 18 trains. Over 1,000 DMK cadre were arrested at Tiruchi railway junction when they blocked two trains. It was led by former Minister and the party’s south district secretary K.N. Nehru.

A heavy posse of police was deployed at Tiruchi railway junction to prevent the demonstrators from entering the platforms. Moments later, a large number of DMK functionaries broke the security cordon and went on to the platform.

Split into groups, the DMK cadre blocked the Chennai bound Cholan Express which was ready for departure besides blocking the Mysuru-Tuticorin Express near the station.

The agitation resulted in the delayed departure of the Cholan Express by nearly 30 minutes. The demonstrators were arrested and released later.

A few DMK cadre led by the party’s Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva boarded the Chennai-bound Ananthapuri Express at Tiruchi and pulled the alarm chain as the train approached Srirangam. The MP along with some DMK cadre blocked the Cuddalore – Tiruchi Passenger for a few minutes at Srirangam following which they were arrested.

In Tiruvarur railway station, the rail roko agitation by DMK cadre led by its district secretary Poondi Kalaivanan lasted nearly 75 minutes leading to the detention of the Mannargudi – Mayiladuthurai Passenger.

Rail roko agitations by DMK cadre were held at Karur, Kulithalai, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Kovil Venni, Nagapattinam and Sirkali railway stations. Apart from DMK cadre, a group of farmers and students resorted to rail roko agitations.

Farmers led by P.R. Pandian staged the agitation at Needamangalam railway station leading to the detention of the Tiruchi – Karaikal train for over three hours. A group of ITI students blocked the Cuddalore – Tiruchi Passenger at Lalgudi for some time. A few students blocked the Rameswaram – Chennai Express at Thirukokarnam in Pudukottai district, the police said.

Thanjavur

Cadre of the DMK on Friday staged rail rokos in various places in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts to demand lifting of ban on jallikkattu and ban the PETA organisation.

In Thanjavur, a total of 179 cadre including many women who tried to block trains at the Railway Junction were picked up while another 590 cadre were arrested in Tiruvarur district when they attempted to block trains in Tiruvarur and Mannargudi during the day.