DMK, Congress and Left parties flay Centre for demonetisation

Cadre of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged protests in various districts in the central region on Monday on the demonetisation issue.

Functionaries of the Congress joined the DMK in the protests condemning the Narendra Modi government for its sudden demonetisation announcement causing hardship to the common people.

The protests were held at Tiruchi city, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

In Perambalur town, around 250 DMK members staged a demonstration in front of the head post office led by the party’s district secretary Rajendran.

Around 225 DMK and Congress members staged a demonstration in front of the head post office at Ariyalur headed by the DMK Ariyalur district secretary S. S. SivaSankar. The demonstration at Karur was also held in front of the head post office. It was led by the party’s district secretary Nanniyur Rajendran.

In Nagapattinam district, demonstrations were held in front of the head post office at Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai. Around 600 DMK cadre participated in the protests organised at both places. The demonstration in Nagapattinam town was led by the party’s south district secretary Gowthaman, while it was headed by Nivetha Murugan, the party’s north district secretary in Mayiladuthurai.

Protesting the arrest of DMK treasurer M. K. Stalin at Chennai, functionaries of the party resorted to road roko agitations in Perambalur, Ariyalur, Karur and Nagapattinam districts. Over 400 persons were arrested in the four districts.

Thanjavur

Cadres of the DMK, Congress and the Left parties staged demonstrations in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur on Monday to protest the demonetisation of higher valued currencies by the Central Government alleging that the common man was affected by the fall out of the move.

In Thanjavur, DMK and Congress cadres staged demonstration opposite the head post office denouncing the demonetisation and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government. The DMK south district secretary Durai Chandrasekaran led the demonstration that was inaugurated by the party town secretary T. K. G. Neelamegam. Orathanad MLA S. Ramachandran, former Union Minister S. S. Palanimanikkam, former State Minister S. N. M. Ubayadullah, former MP L. Ganesan, Congress South district president T. Krishnasamy Vandayar, Mahila Congress State general secretary Revathy, Indian Union Muslim League district president Hameed, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi State secretary Badusha and Dravidar Kazhagam town secretary Murugesan were among those who spoke in the demonstration.

Later in the day, police arrested more than 150 DMK cadres who resorted to a road roko near the Old Bus Stand here coming to know that their party treasurer M. K. Stalin was arrested in Chennai. Among those taken into custody were Mr. Palanimanikkam and Mr. Ubayadullah.

In the evening, cadres of the Communist parties staged a demonstration opposite the Thanjavur Railway Junction condemning the sufferings inflicted on the common man by the Centre through its demonetisation policy. The stir was led by CPI (M) district secretary R. Manoharan, CPI district secretary R. Thirugnanam and CPI (M-L) Liberation district secretary S. Ilangovan.

In Tiruvarur, the DMK district secretary Poondi Kalaivanan led the demonstration held in front of the head post office. Among those who participated in the stir were State Executive Member Thalayamangalam Balu, general council member Tyaga Pari and Town secretary Prakash.

Volunteers of the Congress party staged a separate demonstration in front of the Tiruvarur Railway Station, in which district Congress president S. M. B. Duraivelan led the cadres. District party general secretary Veeramani, town unit president Madapuram Sampath and others participated.

The cadres then went in a procession to the head post office to jointly stage the protest with the DMK cadres there.

Pudukottai

Cadres staged demonstrations at two different places here on Monday in protest against demonetisation.

The parties said that trade, industry and agriculture had come to a standstill due to poor planning and arrangements in the aftermath of the demonetisation.

The DMK and Congress cadres staged the demonstration in front of the Head Post office. Led by K. K. Chellapandian, district co-ordinator, they raised slogans against demonetisation. They wanted immediate remedial measures.

S. Reghupathy, MLA, Tirumayam, Siva. Meyyanathan, MLA, Alangudi and T. Pushparaj, District president of Congress were among those who participated.

The CPI and CPI (M) cadres staged a similar protest in front of the Anna Statue here. T. Sengodan and S. Kavivarman, district secretaries of CPI and CPI (M) respectively, led the stir.

Karaikal

Cadre of Communist Party of India - Marxist and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi resorted to block the Tiruchi - Karaikal Passenger train at the Railway station here condemning the demonetisation of high value currencies. Police rounded up 70 persons and released them later.

Cadre of Congress staged a protest at five centres in Karaikal district. A.V. Subramanian, former president of the Pradesh Congress Committee led the stir in front of the IOB branch here. Similar protest was held at Tirumalairayanpattinam, Nedungadu and in front of the bus stand here.

In Nagapattinam, D. Pandian, senior leader of the Communist Party of India, led the stir in front of the Head Post office here.

He said that the Prime Minister had made the announcement without consulting experts.