Cyclone Nada leaves delta region without much ado

DRENCHED IN DRIZZLE: The vicinity of Big Temple in Thanjavur shrouded in misty conditions on Friday. | Photo Credit: R_M_RAJARATHINAM;R_M_RAJARATHINAM - R_M_RAJARATHINAM

Many parts of central region received intermittent and moderate showers on Friday as Cyclone Nada weakened into a depression and crossed the coast between Karaikal and Nagapattinam in the early hours of the day.

Even as relief and rescue teams were gearing up to meet exigencies, the landfall did not have much of an impact as the rain was scanty in Karaikal, and Nagapattinam district with only a few places recording some showers. The wind was not strong either. Fishermen, however, had not ventured into the sea owing to rough sea conditions in the past couple of days. Farmers in Nagapattinam district, who had pinned hopes on the monsoon, were also disappointed with the poor rainfall.

The delay in return of a group of fishermen led to a tense situation in the coastal areas. However, Fisheries Department said a batch of fishermen had returned and another group was returning.

Xavier Amalraj, Joint Director of Fisheries, Nagapattinam, told The Hindu that the 35 fishermen who had set out from Kodiyakarai on November 28 were safe and being brought back ashore. Sources said that all but the 35 fishermen had returned home. A team of rescue personnel had been despatched for their immediate rescue. The engine of one of the boats of the fishermen had developed a snag, leaving them stranded in mid-sea. However, the fishermen were returning home, thanks to timely assistance from the rescue team, he said.

Meanwhile, O. S. Manian, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, visited the families of fishermen who were yet to return at Keechankuppam.

Many parts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai and Tiruchi districts received intermittent though mild showers on Friday. Tiruchi city experienced intermittent showers right through the day and chilly weather conditions continue in these parts.

The following is the chief amount of rainfall recorded in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts in the 24 hour period ending at 8 a.m. on Friday (in mm):

Nagapattinam: Thalaignayiru 31.80, Vedaranyam 24.40, Tirupoondi 21, Nagapattinam 14.10, Sirkazhi 9.50, Manalmedu and Kollidam 9 each and Tranquebar 6.

Thanjavur: Ayyampettai 56, Thirukattupalli 44.30, Adirampattinam 38.90, Vallam 35.20, Grand Anicut 34.40, Pattukottai 27.52, Madukkur 27.20, Lower Anicut 25.60, Thiruvaiyaru 22, Kurungulam 20, Vettikadu and Budalur 19.60 each, Neivasal Thenpathi 18.80, Papanasam 17.50, Kumbakonam 15, Orathanad 13.80, Thiruvidamaruthur 13.60, Thanjavur 13 and Manjalaru 10.60

Tiruchi: Ponnaniyar dam 29.08, Nandhiyar Head 27.60, Navalur Kottapattu 27.40, Tiruchi Town 27, Tiruchi Airport 25.90, Golden Rock 24, Tiruchi Junction 23.50, Kallakudi 23.40, Pullampadi 22.60, Samayapuram 22, Thuvakudi 20, Vathalai Anicut 19, Kovilapatti 17.20, Devimangalam 14, Manapparai 12.40, Sirukudi and Thuraiyur 11 each and Marungapuri 10.20.