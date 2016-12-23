Credit plan for Thanjavur released

more-in

The Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) prepared by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) projects a credit potential of Rs.6,738.96 crore for this district during 2017-18.

The plan projects an increase of about 10 per cent in credit flow over the current financial year. The PLP forms the basis for the Annual Credit Plan (ACP) of the district.

Collector A.Annadurai, who released the plan at the District Level Review Committee meeting here on Thursday, said that the PLP has got vital inputs required for planning by banks at branch level. He advised bankers to increase their targets towards medium and long term credit in agriculture as there was good potential to promote farm mechanisation, micro irrigation systems, animal husbandry sector and inland fisheries.

N.Murugan, Senior Regional Manager, Indian Overseas Bank, Thanjavur, said a background paper will be circulated by the Lead Bank, along with the block-wise and activity-wise potential identified.

N.Balu, Assistant General Manager, Reserve Bank of India, said that the district had a good banking network with 332 branches and the overall credit-deposit ratio of all the banks during 2015-16 was 98 per cent, well above the stipulated 60 per cent. The PLP been prepared in consultation with officials at block, district and state level with a theme of doubling farmers income by 2022, said K. Subramanian, District Development Manager, NABARD. He said the PLP projects a credit potential of Rs. 3,695.03 crore by way of crop loans and Rs. 1,627.96 crore of term loans in agriculture and allied areas. The MSME sector is estimated to have a credit flow potential of Rs. 405.91 crore.

J. Srinivasan, Lead District Manager, indicated that critical issues and constraints faced by the banks as well as government departments and the strategies to be adopted to realise the estimated credit potential have been outlined in PLP.