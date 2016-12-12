Corporation to install biometric machines

more-in

The Tiruchi City Corporation, which is making all out efforts to improve its Swachh Bharat ranking, is set to install biometric attendance machines in all of its offices in the city.

The machines will be based on Aadhaar Authentication (fingerprint and iris-based authentication). It is not only aimed at monitoring the real time attendance of employees, but also to score 23 marks stipulated for implementing e-attendance system in the Swachh Bharat ranking survey.

“Time has come to use the advantages of Information and Communication Technology-enabled services. Installation of biometric attendance machines is part of ICT services,” said N. Ravichandran, Corporation Commissioner.

Under the plan, biometric attendance machines will be installed in all 65 ward offices. In addition, machines will also be installed at main office and four zonal offices.

He said Rs.7 lakh has been sanctioned for the project. The Corporation had already procured machines and other spares for the installation. It would be taken up on Monday. The task would be completed within four days.

Mr. Ravichandran said the e-attendance system would become active within this week. It would be implemented with the support of National Informatics Corporation (NIC).

All officers, employees and sanitary workers would have to show their thumb impression to mark their attendance.

It could be monitored from a centralised facility. It would enhance the transparency in maintaining attendance registers.

To enable the implementation of the system, all employees and workers would be asked to provide Aadhaar number and basic demographic details for registration, said Nagesh, City Engineer.

The main and zonal offices of the Corporation had 400 officers and employees. Similarly, there were about 1600 sanitary workers.

They would be asked to provide all needed details for implementing the project. Similarly, the machines would be stored with the timing of office hours so as to mark the employees’ presence.