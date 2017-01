more-in

Work on construction of the State’s first monkey rehabilitation centre at the reserve forest area in M.R. Palayam on the Tiruchi – Chennai National Highway near Tiruchi has been completed. The need for the centre was necessitated for conducting family planning surgery on monkeys .

The reserve forest area,spread over 266 hectares, is suitable for the habitation of monkeys. Once inaugurated, it would accommodate stray monkeys caught in different parts of the region.