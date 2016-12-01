Construction of bridge gains momentum

more-in

The construction of a bridges across Panguni vaical and Peruvalai vaical in Melpathu panchayat near Thirupanjeeli will be completed within a month, according to the Collector K.S. Palanisamy.

Inspecting the progress of works being taken up under the National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD) fund, he said a sum of Rs.1.16 crore had been allotted for the bridge across Panguni vaical. Similarly, bridge across Peruvalai vaical would cost Rs.64 lakh. The bridges would replace the old culverts.

Mr. Palanisamy said more than 80 per cent of the works has been completed. Remaining works would be completed within a month. The Panguni bridge would be useful for farmers and residents of Pandiapuram, Pukkathurai and Sunaipuganallur. Similarly, it would be a short cut route for the people from Salem and Namakkal to reach Thuraiyur.

G. Malarvizhi, Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency, Tiruchi, said that sufficient provisions were given to prevent flooding at both bridges.