Congress members staging a protest against demonetisation in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M_Moorthy

more-in

Congress members staged protests in Tiruchi on Monday condemning the Central government for demonetising Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.

A group of Congress functionaries staged a protest near the Main Guard gate. The demonstrators were led by the party’s Tiruchi urban district president Jerome Arockiaraj and south district president R.C. Babu.