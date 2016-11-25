Compensation sought for families of deceased farmers

more-in

Paying homage to farmers in the delta region who had died recently on being distressed over failure of the samba paddy crop, representatives of various farmers’ organisations on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu government to declare the State as drought-hit and sanction compensation to the families of the victims.

They paid homage to the deceased farmers by holding candles at the farmers’ gievances meeting here. They demanded that the government sanction Rs.10 lakh to families of the farmers who had either committed suicide or had died of shock due to crop failure.

Raising the issue as soon as the meeting began, the farmers sought to draw the attention of the government to the crisis faced by the farmers in view of the poor storage at the Mettur Reservoir and the scanty rainfall during the North East-monsoon.

“It is a national shame that farmers were being pushed to commit suicide. It is regrettable that the Centre and State governments remain a mute spectator even after the deaths,” said Ayilai Sivasuriyan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India.

The farmers’ representatives also urged the government to compensate ryots who had sustained crop losses. Puliyur A. Nagarajan, president, farmers wing of the Tamil Mannila Congress, and P. Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennidia Nadigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, called upon the government to sanction a compensation of Rs.30,000 for an acre of paddy, Rs.50,000 for an acre of sugarcane and Rs.1 lakh an acre for banana, betelvine and turmeric crops. “Unless compensation was sanctioned, farmers, who are caught in a debt trap, will be driven to suicides,” Mr. Ayyakannu said.

A section of farmers led by P. Viswanthan, Tamizhaga Eri Mattrum Attru Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam, staged a brief and symbolic protest by eating tapioca on plantain leaves at the meeting venue. “Unless compensation was sanctioned, farmers will be forced to eat only these roots,” Mr. Viswanathan said.

A cross section of farmers also called for an immediate ban on sand mining in Cauvery and Coleroon rivers. “Indiscriminate sand mining is resulting in rapid depletion in ground water and borewells are going dry in the region affecting agricultural operations. It is regrettable that sand mining is being allowed despite drought like conditions,” said M. P. Chinnadurai, district president, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam.

Mr. Sivasuriyan demanded that the number of work days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme be raised to 200 days a year along with a hike in wages so as to benefit farm labourers who have been rendered jobless this season.

K. Lekkan, a farmer of Thayanur, who attempted to commit suicide recently apparently owing to crop failure, attended the meet along with his wife seeking farm power connection. “I own about 1.50 acres of land and usually get water for irrigation from the Kattalai High Level Canal. But this year, there was no water and the crop withered. I have come seeking the intervention of the authorities to provide farm power connection so that I can use a motor pumpset to irrigate my field,” he said.