Compensation for crops and disbursement of relief dominates meet

Pleas for sanction of compensation for banana and other horticultural crops and expeditious disbursement of relief to drought-hit farmers dominated the proceedings at the farmers grievances meeting held here on Friday.

Raising the issue, Puliyur A. Nagarajan, who displayed a couple of banana bunches with stunted growth, wanted to know whether compensation would be sanctioned by the government for farmers who had raised banana and other horticulture crops. Besides, farmers who had raised jasmine also need to be compensated, he said.

Several farmers’ representatives also wanted the district administration to clarify on the procedure to be adopted for sanction of relief to farmers. P. Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, sought an explanation on the norms to be adopted for sanction of compensation to affected farmers. He also wanted to know whether farmers would be compensated for damaged coconut and other trees.

Some of the farmers also complained that there was no information on whether their names and fields have been included in the survey of the affected crops taken by the district administration. V. Chidambaram, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), said many farmers were in the dark as the officials have not visited their fields. Ayilai Siva.Suriyan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the CPI, demanded an increase in the quantum of compensation announced by the government. He also demanded that agricultural labourers be compensated adequately.

Collector K. S. Palanisamy said 90 % of the crop damage survey has been completed in the district and officials have been clearly instructed not to omit any field or farmer. “We are keen to ensure that no affected farmer is omitted. The survey covered all affected crops affected due to drought,” he said.

Farmers can verify whether their names and fields have been included in the survey by contacting the village administrative officers or the agricultural officers concerned. Officials have also been instructed to include the bank account numbers of the affected farmers. If there were any complaint of omission, the same could be brought to the notice of the district officials, Mr. Palanisamy said.

R. Subramanian, deputy secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, demanded that a large number of farmers who had not taken up cultivation for want of water should also be compensated.

Agriculture Department officials said over 18,400 hectares of paddy has been affected by drought. Areas left uncultivated due to the drought were also being taken into account.

N. Ganesan, joint secretary, Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association, urged the district administration to instruct bankers to extend credit liberally to farmers for purchase of milch animals in view of the drought. “Many farmers are left dependent on the income from the milk they supplied to societies,” he said and urged the government to take steps for supply of fodder and cattle feed to farmers at subsidised rates. Officials informed the farmers that the government has ordered the opening of two fodder depots in each taluk of the district.

Mr. Nagarajan also urged the government to set up water holes for cattle in villages across the district in view of the looming drinking water crisis and depletion of ground water table.

Mr. Ayyakannu urged the Cooperation Department officials to ensure that cooperative societies did not go ahead with distraint proceedings or auction of jewels pledged by farmers for default on agricultural loans.