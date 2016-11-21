Tiruchirapalli

College student arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl

TIRUCHI: A 19-year-old college student was arrested on Monday on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl in Nagapattinam district.

The accused S. Poovarasan of Thadhan Vaasal village was arrested on a complaint from the victim girl aged 15 years.

The minor was studying 10th standard in a private school, while Poovarasan is a second-year BBA student of Bharathidasan University Model College, Vedaranyam.

The girl was returning after paying a visit to her friend’s house when Poovarasan allegedly dragged the girl to a library building under construction and assaulted her sexually, the police said.

The Nagapattinam All Women Police Station have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

