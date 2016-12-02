Cold, wet and foggy Tiruchi

more-in

: The chilly weather conditions prevailing over the past couple of days in the city, following the rain spell induced by cyclone Nada which weakened into a depression, has come as a pleasant surprise for city residents.

According to the website of Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, Tiruchi Airport recorded a maximum temperature of 23 degree Celsius, seven degrees below normal during the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday. The minimum temperature was 19 degree Celsius, three degrees below normal.

The lowest minimum temperature during the month in the city over the past 10 years was 16.8 degree Celsius recorded on December 29 in 2008. The temperature had dipped to 19 degree Celsius on December 5 in 2014 and last year the lowest temperature during the month was 20.4 degree Celsius recorded on December 22, 2015, according to data available on extreme weather on the website.

The sharp drop in temperature, both during the day and night, along with the steady drizzle and nippy air, has forced some of the city residents to avoid needless outings. A few schools in the city also declared a holiday on Friday.

“The weather is akin to hill stations in the city and it is very pleasant to have such a weather. It is a welcome change from the dry and hot conditions that prevail in the city for most part of the year,” said Gopal, a resident.

Over the past week or so, the city has also been witnessing a thick fog in the mornings. On Friday, the misty conditions caused by the mild showers and breezy weather forced motorists to operate their vehicles with headlights on even during the day.