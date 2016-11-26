Cochlear implant surgery facility in tier-II cities soon

more-in

The State government plans to extend cochlear implant surgery facility in tier-II cities in a phased manner, according to Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday after handing over hearing aid to three children, who had undergone cochlear implant surgery at the K. A. P. Viswanatham Medical College Hospital a few days ago, Mr. Vijayabaskar said that the surgery would give a fresh lease of life to deaf patients. Besides the Government Hospital in Chennai and Coimbatore, the cochlear implant surgery facility has been extended to Tiruchi GH. The State government has decided to set up similar units in tier-II cities, including Madurai and Salem, in a phased manner, he added.

J. Radhakrishnan, Secretary, Health, said that the State government had spent about Rs.305 crore under the Chief Minister Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. More than 4,400 high end surgeries had been done in the State. The surgeries included 2,389 cochlear implant surgeries, 1,202 kidney transplants and 161 liver transplants. Similarly, stem cell surgeries were performed on 11 patients.

Earlier, the Minister spoke to Varshini (3) from Manappari, Bhuvaneswari (4) from Kaduvetti and Navaneethakrishnan (6) of Villukaranpatti, Manapparai, who had undergone cochlear implant surgery a few days ago. The surgeries, costing Rs. 8 lakh for a child, were performed by a team of ENT surgeons of the KAP Viswanatham Hospital led by S. Palaniappan, Head, Department of ENT, along with S. Mohan Kameswaran, senior ENT surgeon and founder director of Madras ENT Research Foundation..

Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan, Backward Class and Minority Welfare Minister S. Valarmathi, Collector K. S. Palanisamy and Dean of the hospital Mary Litty participated.