Cauvery left bank road to Kallanai widened

Tourists and picnickers visiting the Grand Anicut from Tiruchi could look forward to a smoother ride to the dam built by Karikala Chola as the Highways Department has completed widening and strengthening of the road running along the left bank of the Cauvery river.

The project was executed under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme at an estimate of Rs. 39.50 crore.

The Grand Anicut can be reached from the city, off Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road, within a few minutes as the distance is just about 12.5 km. The narrow road had largely remained underutilised as it was in a poor condition. Visitors to Grand Anicut had either go via Thanjavur or Vengur near Tiruverumbur.

The road has been widened to a width of 10.5 metres from 5.5 metres, R.Krishnaswamy, Divisional Engineer, Highways, Tiruchi, told reporters during an inspection of the highways projects by Collector K.S.Palanisamy on Tuesday.

As the road runs along with river bank, the Highways Department has built retaining walls wherever the embankment was low. Retaining walls have been built for a length of about seven kilometres to ensure safety of motorists and prevent erosion. Fifteen culverts have been widened and rebuilt.

The department has taken up strengthening and widening of Tiruverumbur-Kallanai Road at a cost of Rs.2 crore.

The road would be strengthened for a stretch of about 4.6 km from Tiruverumbur to the point where it joins the Cauvery right bank. A minor road bridge was being rebuilt on the road. This again, is an important road used by tourists visiting Kallanai via Tiruverumbur.