Case filed against sweeper for killing stray dog

The police on Saturday filed a case against a sweeper for killing a stray dog near the hostel complex of Bharathidasan Institute of Management in Tiruverumbur.

According to Bhavya Muraleedharan (23) of New Delhi, who has come to her brother’s house at BHEL quarters in Tiruverumbur, a middle-aged person hit a stray dog that had delivered seven puppies a few days ago, on Tuesday with a sharp object.

It collapsed instantaneously as it lost a lot of blood. Then, he took the dog and buried it in a nearby place.

Besides lodging an online complaint with the State police, she said that she had brought it to the notice of the Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi through an email.

“I was shocked to see the brutal killing of the dog. The seven puppies have been rendered orphans. Tough action must be taken against the person as per law,” Ms. Bhavya told The Hindu.

Police said that the person, who was seen attacking the dog, was a contract worker entrusted with the job of cleaning the Bharathidasan Institute of Management campus.

A case was filed against him under Section 429 (killing or maiming of cattle) of Indian Penal Code.

T.B. Somanathan, an animal activist, said that the issue had also been taken to the notice of the District Collector and officials concerned. Young students should come forward to fight against cruelty to animals, he said.