Case against Constable for cheating

A police head constable has been named as one of the accused in a case of cheating wherein bogus documents were allegedly submitted for obtaining passports.

Head Constable Seeman attached to the Valanadu police station, where the case has been registered, was absconding. He has been placed under suspension, police sources said.

Six arrested

Six out of the eight persons named as accused in the cheating case have been arrested, sources said.

Police said head constable Seeman colluded with an agent by name Radhakrishnan of Srirangam and recommended issue of passport in 14 cases.

The agent along with another person was alleged to have prepared bogus documents to enable the applicants get passports.

The crime came to light during a random verification of passport applications done by the police.

The charge against the head constable was that he colluded with the agent and recommended for issue of passport in 14 cases.

Two passports which were issued were seized by the police. Applications in the remaining 12 cases were rejected.

Following the unearthing of the scam, the Valanadu police booked a case under various IPC sections including 420 (cheating) read with 12 (1) (b) of the Passport Act.

Agent Radhakrishnan was named as the main accused while Head Constable Seeman was named as accused -3.

Both were absconding, the police said.

Six persons were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the case. Special teams have been formed to apprehend the absconding accused.