Cane crushing begins at Perambalur Sugar Mills

M. Sankaranarayanan, Chief Executive Officer, Perambalur Sugar Mills, inaugurating the cane crushing season at the factory on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

The cane crushing season for 2016-17 began at the public-sector Perambalur Sugar Mills at Eraiyur in the district on Friday.

About 5,288 farmers have registered about 11,455 acres of sugarcane with the mill for the current season.

About 3.50 lakh tonnes of sugarcane is expected during the season.

Cane exchange programme

Of this 2.75 lakh tonnes would be crushed at the Eraiyur factory, 50,000 tonnes would be sent to the National Cooperative Sugar Mill, Alanganallur, and 25,000 tonnes to M. R. Krishnamurthy Cooperative Sugar Mill, Sethiathope under the cane exchange programme.

The crushing season will go on till May 16, 2017, said an official press release.

Earlier, M. Sankaranarayanan, Chief Executive, Perambalur Sugar Mills, inaugurated the crushing season in the presence of senior officials and representatives of various farmers associations, the release added.