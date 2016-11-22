Camporee to bring out scouting skills of students

Students performing a dance programme at the inauguration of 11th RASCAB UTSAV in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M_SRINATH

more-in

TIRUCHI: Scouting skills and talents of students of railway schools would come out during the four-day ‘Camporee’ and ‘Utsav’ that commenced here on Tuesday.

The event is jointly organised by the Southern Railway State Bharat Scouts and Guides and the Railway Mixed Higher Secondary School, Golden Rock, Tiruchi.

Around 400 Scouts and Guides, Cubs and Bulbuls from nine railway schools in the Southern Railway Zone are taking part in the 13th RASSAG Camporee and 11th RASCAB Utsav.

RASSAG means Railway Schools Scouts and Guides, while RASCAB means Railway Schools Clubs and Bulbuls.

The RASSAG Camporee covers railway school students in the age group 11 to 17 years, while the RASCAB Utsav covers students whose age is between 5 and 10 years.

The RASSAG Camporee and RASCAB Utsav are conducted together once in two years to bring out the scouting skills and talents of students of railway schools in Southern Railway so that they could successfully compete with other Scout units.

P. Suresh, Chief Workshop Manager, Golden Rock Railway Workshop, Tiruchi inaugurated the Camporee which would feature a slew of events, including skill development, folk dance, rope climbing and oratorical contest.

The final day programme will feature an all-faiths prayer. The previous time the event was organised in Madurai in 2014.