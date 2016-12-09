Campaigns against drug abuse

more-in

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) has embarked on the task of organising drug awareness campaign in schools and higher educational institutions across the country. The campaign was on for the past one year in an effort to sensitise school and college students to the ill effects of drug abuse and addiction. Awareness programmes were organised at premium institutions such as IIT - Madras, National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi and Sri Ramachandra Medical University, Chennai, said Dr. A. Venkadesh Babu, Assistant Narcotics Commissioner, CBN, Chennai. One of the oldest drug enforcement agency in the country, the CBN opened its first office in South India at Chennai in 2014 with jurisdiction all over South India.

With its headquarters at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, the CBN acts as a Competent National Authority and controls import and export of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and controlled substances. Among its main responsibilities include enforcement of provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 to suppress illicit traffic of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.