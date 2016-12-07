Cadres take out silent rally

more-in

People and AIADMK cadres in the delta region on Tuesday displayed sombre spirit in peacefully mourning the passing away of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. An eerie silence engulfed the region since Monday night after the news of her death was flashed.

Shops remained closed throughout the day while bus services remained withdrawn since Monday night and there was sparse crowd save for the small groups of people and AIADMK workers paying homage to Jayalalithaa in street corners by offering floral tributes to her portrait.

In Thanjavur, cadres of the AIADMK, Dravidar Kazhagam, Pattali Makkal Katchi and others took out a silent march from the Anna Statue near the Old Bus Stand to the MGR Statue near the Railway Junction in which hundreds of people participated. Special mass were held in some churches in the region for the soul of Jayalalithaa to rest in peace.

In some places, women cadres were seen with teary eyes paying homage to Jayalalithaa. Corporation Special Officer and Commissioner Varadarajan led his staff in paying homage to the departed leader at the Thanjavur Corporation premises.

Silent processions were taken out in Kumbakonam, Tiruvaiyaru, Pattukkottai, Vallam (all in Thanjavur district) as also in Tiruvarur, Mannargudi, Muthupettai, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Sirkali.

Five buses stoned

In Thanjavur district, miscreants pelted stones and broke the windscreen of five TNSTC buses. All TNSTC buses were brought together and parked safely at the depots across the three districts. In Kumbakonam, the municipality had organised to provide food free of cost to all sections of society at the Amma Canteen after officials saw the difficulty of the public in getting food as restaurants and hotels remained shut. While more than 1,000 idlis were prepared and distributed in the morning, curd rice was provided till late afternoon.

In Tiruvarur district, people mourned the death of Jayalalithaa paying floral tributes to her portraits in Tiruvaur, Mannargudi, Nannilam, Thiruthuraipoondi and Muthupettai. Fuel stations and shops remained shut.

In Nagapattinam districts, several thousand fishermen in the coastal areas of Poompuhar, Tranquebar, Vedaranyam and Nagapattinam preferred to skip venturing into the sea for fishing as a mark of tribute to the departed leader.