Boost to green cover effort

The District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), which has taken up a project to increase the green cover along State Highways and rural roads, has made an attempt to irrigate a block plantation with treated waste water at Thirupanjeeli near here.

Questions were raised when the DRDA officials began the project of raising about 1,000 saplings of various varieties about a year due to lack of sufficient water sources in the village. However, within a year, most of the plants of various varieties including neem, tamarind, teak and others have grown well to the surprise of many visitors, thanks to the supply of treated waste water collected from the houses in the village. The plants have grown beyond 6 feet.

Under the initiative, arrangements have been made to collect waste water being let out by the residents of the village. It is stored in a collection point and the water is treated by the natural sedimentation process. Then, the treated water is used for irrigating the plantation.

“The experiment has achieved the results that we wanted. The land, which was barren a year ago, has turned out to be productive. It is exciting to see good growth of plants and trees,” said Collector K.S. Palanisamy.

He said that out of 1,000 saplings, 850 have survived. It worked out to 85 per cent survival rate. Moreover, the trees were showing good growth.

G. Malarvizhi, Project Officer, DRDA, said that Rs.7.20 lakh had been spent for the project. The services of workers of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) were used for three months for watering the plants and maintenance. They would continue to offer service whenever it was needed.