Bleak prospects for delta farmers

With the monsoon playing truant and almost nil water flow down the Cauvery, farmers even in areas adjoining the banks of the river and channels are faced with the daunting prospect of irrigating their standing crops.

Till some days back, we were hearing that farmers in distant areas were finding it difficult in irrigating their crops. But now farmers who have raised thalady and samba paddy crops even in villages along the banks of the Cauvery and the Vennar find it difficult to irrigate the standing paddy crops which are in dire need of water. Worse, water table in our areas have plummeted and bore wells are no longer yielding adequate quantum of water and they have to be operated for more hours adding to our burden,’’ rues T. Vaithilingam of Maraneri, a farmer, pointing to his drying paddy crop yearning for lifeline water.

The situation is so grim in certain areas that farmers belonging to two villages in the old ayacut areas in the Thanjavur district were at loggerheads recently over sharing available water. Maraneri and Koilpathu villagers near Budalur had to be pacified at a peace meet called by the revenue, police and PWD to restore order after squabble over sharing available water from the river. The conflict reflected the situation in the entire delta.

If that was the case in the old ayacut irrigated by the Cauvery and the Vennar, a group of farmers belonging to Kadambankudi and Valiyampatti in the Grand Anicut Canal ayacut went in search of a solution to their water requirement problem. Their expedition took them to Grand Anicut, Upper Anicut, Mayanur and Mettur. In some places they met and discussed the situation with PWD officials. But they found no water and had to return without any solution.